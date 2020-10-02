Siebenmorgan, Marilyn 1949-2020

On Monday Sept. 28, 2020, Marilyn Siebenmorgan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 71.
Marilyn was born on March 26, 1949, in Nortonville, Kansas, to Celestine and Armella Schneider. She married Glenn Siebenmorgan on April 27, 1968. They raised three children, Lisa, Toni, and Doug in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Marilyn enjoyed making mosaics and was an excellent cook with a specialty in pie making. Her greatest joy was spending time with her two grandchildren, Alisa and Levi, attending their horse shows and ball games. She passed on her love of cooking to them. She was never without pictures of them and was always so proud to show them to everyone.
Marilyn is survived by: her husband, Glenn, of the home; her daughter, Toni (Robert Jr.) of Macon, Georgia; her son, Doug (Jayme) of Paxico, Kansas; and her grandchildren, Alisa and Levi of Macon. She is also survived by brothers, Bob (Linda) Schneider, Don Schneider, Mike (Luana) Schneider, Dennis Schneider, and David (Rhonda) Schneider, all of Kansas; sister, Donna (Marty) Moranville of Colorado; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Siebenmorgan Elliott, and her parents Celestine and Armella Schneider; brothers Celestine Jr. and Tom Schneider; sisters Alice Schneider, Darlene House, Pauline Durkin, and Glenda Frye.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after noon until 7 p.m. Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha at 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to begin at 10 a.m. Father Daniel Gardner will be the celebrant. Graveside Services will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.