Thomas William Bill Simmons, 93, of Troy, Kansas, passed away, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Vintage Park, Hiawatha. Bill was born on May 5, 1930, in Highland, Kansas, to Robert and Cecil (Gibson) Simmons.
He was a member of the Troy Christian Church. Bill worked for Dolesse Brothers Concrete Company in Wichita, Kansas.
Bill married Wanda Lee Garren on July 18, 1949, in Troy. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Earl, Bob, Donnie, and David Simmons; sisters, Pauline, Mary Liechti, Julia Ross and Louella Golden and grandson, Jay Michael Simmons.
Additional survivors: children, Bill Simmons (Pam), Boling, Texas, Janet Wilkening (Steve), Yukon, Oklahoma, Rick Simmons (Peggy), Troy, Jacqui Anderson, Emporia, Kansas, and Lee Ann Friesen (Jon), Edmond, Oklahoma. 12 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, sister, Jerry Ruth Davis, San Antonio, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Troy Christian Church, Troy.
Visitation: 1 p.m. one hour prior to service at the church.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: Troy Christian Church or the St. Croix Hospice.
