NETAWAKA, Kan. Dorothy Irene Simon, 87, of Netawaka, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home, with family by her side.
She was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Mayetta, Kansas, the daughter of Charles M. and Goldie Irene (Stewart) Pappan.
Dorothy attended Circleville High School and later earned her G.E.D.
In her earlier years, she worked in the library at Powhattan High School and at the Slimaker Dress Factory and as a switchboard operator, both in Holton.
She worked as a receptionist and assistant at a veterinarian clinic, in Wetmore, and operated the Buffalo Cafe; on the Kickapoo Reservation.
She also served as director for the Kickapoo Senior Center for many years and worked with her husband, Ralph, for Simon Roofing.
She was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and a 65 year member of the Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary.
Dorothy married Ralph E. Simon Sr., on Oct. 17, 1948, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2006, after 58 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by: a son, David Simon, in 1970; and three sisters: Theresa Anderson, Sharon McClane and Margaret Ann Pappan.
Survivors include: two sons, Ralph E. Simon Jr. (Linda), of Manhattan, Kansas, and Daniel Simon, of Horton, Kansas; two daughters, Jean Simon and June Simon, both of Netawaka; two sisters, Geraldine Hamlin and Charlene Anderson, both of Hoyt, Kansas; a brother, Donald C. Pappan (Sherry), of Topeka, Kansas; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Family will greet friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Mercer Funeral Home, in Holton.
Burial will follow in the Kennekuk Cemetery, on the Kickapoo Reservation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Holton American Legion Post 1367 or Kennekuk Church, in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
