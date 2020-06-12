Carol Beth Sinning was born Dec. 12, 1959, to Ralph and Betty Reichert. She grew up in Riley, Kansas, making her home later on in Hiawatha, Kansas.
She passed June 10, 2020, surrounded by her children at her home. They were there to hold her and witness her last breath. She lost her fight to cancer at age 60.
She attended Riley County Schools and later met the love of her life, Glen Albert Bannister.
From this love came four children: Courtney Royal, Russel Joseph, Elisabeth Ann and Michael Joseph.
She was left a widow at the young age of 27.
She later remarried and added the missing piece to the family, Gabrielle Katie Katerina Lierz.
Carol spent her early days in Hiawatha working at RCI, Farm Management, State Farm Insurance, and ending her days as part owner of The Country Cabin.
She also shared a love and last name with Gary Sinning, a man that helped her raise children when he didnt have to.
Even after their divorce, she forever kept an unwavering friendship with him.
Carol was a woman of boundless energy and a strong sense of duty, who believed intensely in the importance of a safe, secure, and happy environment for her family.
She taught her kids the true meaning of kindness, love and hard work.
She worked tirelessly to provide these principals and raise her five children.
She worked even harder spoiling her grandchildren. She wasnt a grandma to them, she was Bugga.
She had many passions during her life.
Her backyard was a place that started as an empty canvas, but through her vision and hard work, she created a place of magic and joy.
For herself and her children, she created a space of peace and happiness where many cups of coffee were shared on beautiful, sunny days. For her grandchildren, she created a world of make-believe, imagination, and simplistic childhood happiness.
Every grandchild will forever cherish memories of Farwell, Mert, the hunting lodge, fish ponds, swings, and jungle gyms.
Watching her grandkids play brought her the greatest happiness.
Her children were her biggest and best accomplishment.
She was not only a mom, but a best friend to each of her kids.
She sacrificed herself constantly, to make sure her children had everything they needed, even well into their adulthood.
Even as her health declined, she sought to comfort her children, to protect them, by telling them she couldnt die because it was blindingly clear that they couldnt survive without her.
And even while sadness and loneliness for their mom sits heavy on their hearts today, her children have promised her to always share her silly stories, carry on her smart ass personality, and always show kindness to others.
Carol was preceded in death by: her brother, Jeff Reichert; her parents, Ralph and Betty Reichert; and her husband, Glen Bannister.
She is survived by her children: Courtney (Jennifer) Bannister, Rusty (Jolene) Bannister, Lizzie (David) Jackson, Mike (Sarah) Bannister, Katie (Aaron Way) Lierz.
She has passed on her legacy to each of her grandchildren, her greatest joys: Trevor, Gavin, Cooper, Forrest, Khloe, Jaylee, Carter, Mason and Jameson.
She is also survived by her siblings: Connie Brunner, Nancy (Chuck) Frank, Donna (Green) Nanninga, Cathy (Steve) Gabay, Jeff (Trish) Reichert, Ralph Reichert and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
A private/family only ceremony will be held at Carols Park on Saturday, June 13.
A message may be sent to the family at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
