Sloan, Alice R. 1917-2020

Alice R. Sloan
COLUMBIA, Tenn. Alice Rosemond Sloan, age 103, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, previously of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Born on Jan. 7, 1917 in Lansing, Kansas, Alice was the daughter of the late Merle Lamborn and the late Alice Rose Holman Lamborn. She earned her bachelors degree from Kansas State University and worked thirty-five years as an elementary school teacher before retiring. She was a member of the Eastern Star Organization and a long-term member of Gray Lady Hospital Organization. Alice previously served as a sorority house mother at KSU, a cub scout den mother, the treasurer of Boling 4-H Club, Church Circle, and PEO. She took in foreign exchange students and tutored students for GED exams. She often enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Roger) Segura of Columbia, Tennessee; sister, Nancy (Donald) Marks of Manhattan, Kansas; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert Sloan; daughter, Kathleen Hedrick; son, Kenneth Sloan; and brothers: Horace, Howard, Jim, Bob, and Edwin Lamborn.
A memorial for Alice Sloan has been established at Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, please indicate fund M47302. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Davis Funeral Chapel, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on Alices online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.