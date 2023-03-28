Sloop, Hye S. 1954-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Hye Sun Sloop, 68, of Holton, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1954, in Yongdok-kun Kyongbuk-Do, South Korea, the daughter of Nam To Ho and Kwon O Son.

Sun graduated from high school in South Korea and earned some college credit in art. She owned and operated, with her husband, Keith, Quality Cleaners in Hiawatha, for over 25 years. After moving to Holton in 2006, she worked about five years at Holton Community Hospital, over six years for Dr. Vance Lassey, at Holton Direct Care and in the Dietary Department, for Medicalodges of Jackson County.

