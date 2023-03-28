Sloop, Hye S. 1954-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Hye Sun Sloop, 68, of Holton, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1954, in Yongdok-kun Kyongbuk-Do, South Korea, the daughter of Nam To Ho and Kwon O Son.
Sun graduated from high school in South Korea and earned some college credit in art. She owned and operated, with her husband, Keith, Quality Cleaners in Hiawatha, for over 25 years. After moving to Holton in 2006, she worked about five years at Holton Community Hospital, over six years for Dr. Vance Lassey, at Holton Direct Care and in the Dietary Department, for Medicalodges of Jackson County.
Her passion was taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. She also enjoyed her walk around Elk Horn Lake, cooking Korean cuisine, gardening, playing bingo and slot machines.
She married Keith Leon Sloop on Nov. 26, 1976, in Seoul, South Korea. They celebrated over 46 years of marriage.
Survivors include her husband, Keith of the home; two daughters, Tracy Mercer (Chris) of Holton, Kansas and Heather Westpfahl (Jason) of Liberty, Missouri; two sons, Scott Sloop (Rosie) of Seneca, Kansas and Kevin Sloop (Katie) of Manhattan, Kansas; her best friend, Yon Si of Irving, Texas; three sisters, Nam Sun Ja, Nam Kung Sun and Nam Un Kyong; brother, Nam Yong Jae; 12 grandchildren, Kaleb Smith (Morgan), Grant Mercer, Katelynn Gantt, Nick Sloop, Makayla Sloop, Richard Sloop, Megan Mercer, Ronna Gantt, Makenna Sloop, Peyton Westpfahl, Regan Sloop and Ali Sloop and three great-grandchildren, Gatlin, Jennings and Brecken Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nam Hye Kung.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow at the Wheaton Cemetery. Sun will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and until service time on Thursday. Family requests casual dress.
Memorials may be given to the Crisis Pregnancy Center or Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
