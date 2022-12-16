NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha.
Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith.
In subsequent years, they traveled to and lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Johnson City, Kansas and finally moved to Sabetha in June of 1991.
He attended the Sabetha Public schools. In his grade school years, he participated in baseball, soccer and Cub Scouts. In middle school and high school, he participated in football and band. During his junior and senior years, he was employed by Garretts Country Mart in Sabetha.
Jason graduated from Highland Community College, where he pursued a Pre-Pharmacy course of study. Then, he transferred to Kansas University in pursuit of a pharmacy degree, and later graduated with a Pharmacy Technician degree.
Jason met his wife, Melissa Harrold, while living in Lawrence, Kansas, and they were married on June 9, 2007. In following years, they moved to Nampa. In Nampa, Jason worked as a dairy and frozen foods department manager.
In his spare time, Jason enjoyed playing Hay Day online with his mom and sister, Corinne, watching Marvel movies, gaming with his sister and spending time with his cats.
Jason was preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Smith.
Jason is survived by: his parents, Andy and Kathy Smith; his wife, Melissa Smith; and a sister, Corinne Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Sabetha.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha.
Interment will be made in the Albany Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Crossroads Wesleyan Church and the Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
