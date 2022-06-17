Richard Snider
Richard Snider, 87, of Hiawatha, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
He was the tenth and last child born in Offerle, Kansas, to Nicholas and Barbara (Smith) Snider.
He married Jessie (Barnes) of Kinsley on Jan. 4, 1955. They moved to Salina, Kansas and raised their family there. After retiring, they moved to Hiawatha to be near their daughter and family.
Richard started his construction career building homes, then took on commercial buildings. As a superintendent, he was well known having constructed several schools, college dorms, banks, post offices and restaurants throughout Kansas. Later in life he enjoyed gardening, yardwork and fishing.
Richard was preceded in death: by his parents; five sisters; four brothers; and his son, Richard (Rick) Snider.
He is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Jessie, of the home; son, Mark Steven (Marissa) Snider, in the Phillippines; daughter, Angel (Dale) Elliott of Hiawatha. Also surviving are: grandsons, Jeremy (Nicole) Dolisi, Hiawatha and John Snider of Suffolk, Virginia; great-grandchildren include: Shae, Thane and Blade Dolisi and JR and Hunter Snider.
Cremation is planned with a private family inurnment at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with no formal services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimers Association, Brown County Cemetery District, or a charity of choice sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
