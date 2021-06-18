Soden, George 1953-2021

George Sonny Soden, 89, of Hiawatha, Kansas, formally of Robinson, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Amberwell Health in Hiawatha. He was born April 27, 1932, to George Henry and Lola Grace Bland Soden near Robinson,where he spent all his childhood years on a farm.
Sonny married Ramona Carter on March 13, 1953, at Hiawatha. From this marriage were born two children, Mike (Rita) Soden of Hiawatha,and Sharilyn (Steve) Gilbert of Robinson. Sonny also leaves four grandchildren, Christopher (Robin) Gilbert, Craig (Robin) Gilbert, Brian (Rachelle) Soden, Angela (Talon) Erdley; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Madison, Sophia, Carson, Jacob, Grayson and Veda.
Sonny and Ramona enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Virginia Schaefer, Elva Cress, Oma Soden and Barbara Linck.
Sonny worked many years for William big Bill Oltjen, Bottiger Truckline, Robinson Farmers Coop and George Soden Trucking retiring in 2000.
Funeral services are planned for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Center in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Christian Center. Friends may call the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where we will then move to the Christian Center for Visitation. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery Robinson. Masks are Required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Center or Brown County Humane Society and sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434
A note or story may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the live streaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.