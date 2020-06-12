PADONIA, Kan. Stephen "Steve" Mitchell Spare was born July 8, 1954, at Hiawatha hospital to Kenneth and Margaret Spare.
He and grew up in Padonia, with his two brothers, Keith and Ken and his sister, Kathy.
He chose to live his life in Padonia, where he would grow his farm and enjoy his family.
He passed away Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, with his family by his side.
He attended Hiawatha schools, where he first met his high school sweetheart, Cathy Linck, during their middle school band class, when he left a lasting impression.
Following school, he attended mechanic trade school in Wichita, Kansas.
He met and married Patti Cusick and they had their daughter Michelle, raising her in Padonia for a few years.
He later married Cathy, taking in her two children Steven and Belinda, and then welcoming Scott.
Steve was a man who has left many stories with many people.
A man of hidden talents, he played trumpet in school, guitar at his leisure, and unbeknownst to many, was a talented piano player.
He was a proud father of an Eagle scout, who spent a lot of time on the road going to wrestling matches and for visits with his daughter.
Having a heart of gold and never wanting to leave people in a bind, he has cleared countless driveways, mowed acres of yards, and helped many people out of stranded car situations.
Family, friends, and even strangers have benefited from his mechanical and car-savvy problem-solving.
He was also known to help extinguish field fires, taking loads of water out to burning fields and firefighters, who were always happy for an extra hand.
He and Cathy rode motorcycles with a group of friends and he loved re-telling stories of their many adventures during their trips that they took them hundreds of miles through several states, including: South Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, Illinois, New York, Michigan.
He was a proud farmer, who loved watching the crops and preferred being outside.
From watching the sunsets, to checking the crops during car rides, hunting with family and friends, to working until late in the night, the farm and his work ran through his veins.
Steve was was preceded in death by: his father, Kenneth Spare; his sister, Rebecca; and his, son Steven Gaston.
He is survived by: his wife, Cathy Spare; his children: Belinda (Jason) Estes, Michelle (Nicholas) Kieffer, Scott (Kristin Clark) Spare; his grandchildren: Sarah White, MaKenzie Kieffer, Adalida Spare, Samuel Estes, Trevor Kieffer, and Jacob Estes; his mother, Margaret Spare; and his siblings: Keith and Kenneth Spare and Kathy Spare.
Services will be provided by Chapel Oaks with, his cousin, John Spare, officiating.
Visitation hours will be from 10 am to 6 p.m. Wednesday June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Private family time will be Thursday morning, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. at the familys shed, at Scotts.
Service can be viewed at Facebook Group Page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Hiawatha & Highland Kansas.
Because this will be an outdoor style service, please dress casual and comfortable, for the weather and bring chairs for sitting.
SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be sent to: Brown County Ag Museum, Hiawatha Fire Dept, or Freedom Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time.
Consider sending a card, or a note on our web site: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.