Speidel, Carol A. 1944-2021

Carol Ann Nichols Speidel was born to the late Dr. Arthur Nichols and Iva-Lea Yount Nichols, Nov. 18, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas. Carol passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, at Amberwell Hiaatha. With her parents, she moved to Hiawatha, Kansas, in 1950 and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1962. Carol then attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
She moved to Topeka, Kansas, just months after the destructive 1966 tornado for her first job teaching Grade three at Avondale East Elementary School. While attending a party at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, she met Jerry Speidel, an Air Force pilot. Carol and Jerry were married in Topeka in 1968. During Jerrys deployments they traveled extensively across South East Asia before moving back to the United States. Carol was elected Officer Wives Club President at both Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka in 1970 and at George Air Force Base, in Victorville, California in 1976.
In 1977 Carol moved back to Hiawatha with husband, Jerry, and son, Brett. In 1981 she opened up Carols Hallmark. Later, she also operated The Green Giraffe and Nichols & Lea in Hiawatha and Carols Hallmark in Junction City, KS. She served as judges chairwoman and coached several young women in the Northeast Kansas Halloween Scholarship Pageant, an official preliminary pageant to the Miss American Scholarship Pageant. Carol contributed to the community of Hiawatha by serving on various boards and holding various leadership positions including: the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, the Morrill Free Public Library Board, the Hiawatha Hospital Foundation and Board of Trustees, the PEO Sisterhood, and the First United Methodist Church Worship Committee.
Carol is survived by her son, Brett; daughter-in-law, Tamara; and granddaughter, Sarah of Littleton, Colorado and her brother Jim Nichols of Lenexa, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society, Morrill Public Library, or to the First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A Celebration of Carols life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Hiawatha.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
