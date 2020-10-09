Spence, Delores K. 1933-2020

Delores K. Spence was born at Horton, Kansas, Sept. 13, 1933, one of four children born to George and Dora Marie Schuetz Spence. She grew up at Horton where she attended St. Leos grade school prior to attending Horton High School, later working to earn her GED so she could attend Clarks Business School in Topeka for two years. She also attended Washburn University, also in Topeka, for a year majoring in English composition.
Delores had been a resident of The Pines in Hiawatha for 2 1/2 years, where she passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020. She had lived at Maple Grove Senior Apartments for several years before moving to the Pines.
She spent most of her working life in Topeka, first for the state of Kansas as a clerk-typist for five years. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and later AT&T for a total of 25 years before retiring. She returned to Brown County where she worked as a nurse aide at the Horton Hospital, and for a dentist Dr. Hill, for five years.
Her faith was a very important part of her life: she was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church at Mercier while she was growing up. After returning to Brown County, she was a member of St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carolyn Young; and brothers, Ralph Spence and Cliff Spence.
Surviving are her extended family, her Church family, and friends.
A memorial graveside service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Father Dan Gardner will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County Cancer Fund or to St. Anns Church, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
