Steltenpohl, Cory J. 1985-2020

BENDENA, Kan. Cory Joe Steltenpohl, 34, Bendena, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
He was born Sept. 16, 1985, in St. Joseph.
Cory was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
He enjoyed going to the lake, outdoor sports, cars, spending time with his family, but most of all his Best Friend, daughter, Anastasia.
He was preceded in death by: stepmother, Lynette Steltenpohl; grandmother, Brenda OBrien; niece, Riley Steltenpohl.
Survivors include: daughter, Anastasia Steltenpohl; mother, Stacy Peuker (Henry Jr.); father, Bruce Steltenpohl (Dee); siblings: Heidi Hitchens, Dustin Steltenpohl (Ashley), Lindsy Steltenpohl and Gracie Peuker; grandparents, Bill and Marilyn Steltenpohl, Sharon and Henry Peuker, and Teddy and Dorothy Ogden; significant other, Megan Berry; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.
Inurnment: Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: Saint Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
