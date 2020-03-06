Robert L. Stephens
TOPEKA, Kan. Robert Bob L. Stephens, age 80, Topeka, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Silver Lake Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge or the Topeka Rescue Mission, and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
