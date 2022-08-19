OSAGE CITY, Kan. Laurel Jeanne Stephenson was born at Osage City, March 29, 1945, one of seven children born to Chris and Ruth Sims Colstrom.
She died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Lake Regional Medical Center, Osage Beach, Missouri.
Jeanne, as to how she was known by family and friends, grew up at Osage City, attended school and graduated high school with class of 1963, from Northern Heights near Allen, Kansas.
She was a nanny for several years before working as a clerk at the Hiawatha Wal-mart, prior to working at the Golden Eagle Casino near Horton, Kansas, as a soft count supervisor for six years. In recent years, she delivered prescriptions for Kex RX Pharmacy for a time.
Jeanne married Verle D. Stephenson, Sept. 29, 1962, in Paola, Kansas. They moved to Hiawatha in 1969, as he worked for Missouri-Pacific Railroad (now Union Pacific) based out of Falls City, Nebraska. He died Sept. 30, 2019.
Survivors include: her children: Tony Allen Stephenson (Carol), Rodney Duane Stephenson (Kim), Angela Jean Dimmel (Fred); a brother, Tom Colstrom; eight grandchildren: Matt, Payton, Hunter, Samantha, Grant, Paige, Fred and Erica; 13 great-grandchildren: Madison, Liam, Kylee, Rex, Arlo, Kenzie, Kaden, Jaely, Izzy, Sophia, Solomon, Clyde, and Ada Jane.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Verle; brothers: Jim Colstrom, Paul Colstrom, Jerald Colstrom, John Colstrom; sister, Janice Colstrom Droegemeier; and great-granddaughters, Pacey Marie and Auria.
Celebration of Jeannes life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home until 5 p.m. Friday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Sunday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Humane Society sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
