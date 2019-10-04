Stephenson, Verle D. 1942-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Verle D. Stephenson, 76, of Hiawatha, surrounded by his family, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
Verle was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Miller, Kansas, the son of Homer Clayton and Evelyn Nadine Parks Stephenson.
He grew up in Miller, attended schools there prior to graduating from McCracken High School, with the class of 1960.
His family has a long history being associated with the railroad, with Verle following that tradition, as well as his son, Tony. Verle started with the Missouri-Pacific Railroad (now Union Pacific), as a signalman, working with the traveling gang for nearly 30 years before becoming disabled in 1995 and retiring.
He married Laurel Jeanne Colstrom, Sept. 29, 1962, in Paola, Kansas. They have made Hiawatha their home since 1969.
She survives at home.
Other survivors include: two sons, Tony Allen Stephenson (Carol) and Rodney Duane Stephenson (Kim), both of St. Joseph; a daughter, Angela Jean Dimmel (Fred), of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Larry Stephenson (Charlotte), of Nebraska City, Nebraska; a sister, Claudia Honea, of Topeka, Kansas; and eight grandchildren: Matt, Payton, Hunter, Samantha, Grant, Paige, Fred and Erica.
Verle was preceded in death by: his parents; a great-granddaughter, Pacey Marie; and a brother, Clayton Stephenson.
A Celebration of Verles life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Freedom Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
