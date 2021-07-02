Steward, Avery C. 1992-2021

Avery Charles Steward, 29, of Hiawatha, passed away too soon on Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.
Avery was born June 2, 1992, at Sabetha Community Hospital, the youngest son of Milton and Roberta (Grier) Steward.
Avery lived most of his life in Hiawatha while attending schools, graduating High School in the class of 2010.
While in school, Avery participated in choir, track, and field and was part of a bowling league for many years.
He was elected the Homecoming King his senior year. After High School, he went on to Coffeyville Community College where he spent a year on the football team.
Avery had such a beautiful and nurturing soul, he always felt like he needed to help others before helping himself. He enjoyed being with family, spending time with a host of friends, loved to share his beautiful voice through song, and was always ready to jam out with family and friends, by playing the drums at church and other locations. He felt the best way to express oneself was through the gift of music. Avery had a smile that would light up a room, and the ability to make anyone laugh until their sides hurt.
The life of Avery will forever be cherished by a countless amount of loved ones.
Surviving are: his parents, Milton and Roberta of Hiawatha; a brother, DeRon Steward of Hiawatha; and sister, Sara (Phil) Roberts of Baileyville, Kansas; four nieces, one nephew: Ciera (Ben) Hastings of Mesquite, Texas, Sophia and Skylar Steward of Hiawatha, Cecilia and Houston Roberts of Baileyville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Charles and Louanna (Sanders) Grier; paternal grandparents, Harry and Rose (Logan) Stevens; as well as his older brother, Sean Steward.
A celebration of Averys life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Malcolm Grier officiating.
Interment will follow at Hiawatha Cemetery.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for lunch afterwards, at the Eternal Hope Life Center in Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Avery Steward Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.