Barry A. Stokes, 84, of Barefoot Bay, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Sebastian.
He was born April 14, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan.
He will be sadly missed by: his wife of 65 years, Vera Stokes; sons: Duane (Chris) Stokes, John (Anne Marie) Stokes and Michael (Robin) Stokes; daughter, Gina Jewett Charlotte, of North Carolina; brother, Richard "Doc" Stokes and wife, Sue, of Middle Point, Ohio. As published in the Hiawatha World.
