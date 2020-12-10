Elaine P. Stoner
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. Elaine Patricia Long Rundus Stoner, 91, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery near Clifton, Kansas, at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Full Obituary at aldenharrington.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
