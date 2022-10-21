PAWHUSKA, Okla. Barbara Jean Strahm, 84, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1938, to Leon and Mae Wenger in Hays, Kansas. In 1956 she graduated from Powhattan High School where she was active in 4-H and won a National Award for Frozen Foods from International Harvester. She started her career as a piano accompanist in high school because the music teacher was too busy. Barbara started giving piano lessons at the age of 12 and continued this profession for 70 years. In 1959, Barbara graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in English and Music. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.
On June 1, 1958, Barbara married Samuel Strahm. Following Sams graduation from Veterinary School, they moved to Pawhuska where Sam joined the Osage Animal Clinic. They had three children, Greg, Bryan, and Andrea. They were avid K-State football fans and Barbara still has season tickets to the games.
Barbara and Sam devoted their lives to serving veterinary medicine, education, the Pawhuska community, and Pawhuska First Baptist Church. For over 50 years they were involved with the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Cattlemen and Cattlewomens Association. They were both officers for these organizations with a goal to help the Cattleman and the Veterinarian work together. In 2013, Barbara was awarded the Cattlewoman of the Year award.
In 2017, Barbara was honored by the Osage County Historical Society as one of their Heroes and Legends.
Barbara was always there for her children and grandchildren, attending and supporting all their activities. She cherished all her piano students and enjoyed planning recitals and parties for them. Barbara was a state officer and member of GFWC where she enjoyed attending conventions with her mother and sisters. She was also a member of Heeko, PEO, and the Osage County Extension. Barbara volunteered for the Help Workshop, the Osage County Museum, the Constantine Theatre and was a docent for the Tulsa Opera. She was the church pianist for the First Baptist Church and helped with Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and WMU. Barbara also enjoyed being the fill-in organist for numerous other Pawhuska churches.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Greg Strahm, Bryan Strahm (Alicia), and daughter, Andrea Enloe (Kim); grandchildren, Sam, Silas (Haley), Kyle (Haylee), Rhett (Chyanne), Leah (Zach), and Cashman; sisters, Anita Pfister (Ronald), Kathy Palermo (John); and brother, Richard Wenger (Martha); aunt, Betty Barnes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbaras greatest joy was spending time with her three great-grandsons, Kasen, Wayland, and Beyer. She was looking forward to having three great-granddaughters that are all due to be born in January, 2023.
There will be a visitation at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska, Thursday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. to greet visitors. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Pawhuska. Interment will follow at the Pawhuska City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pawhuska, The Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum, or any of the many organizations that Barbara supported. As published in the Hiawatha World.
