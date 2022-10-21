PAWHUSKA, Okla. Barbara Jean Strahm, 84, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1938, to Leon and Mae Wenger in Hays, Kansas. In 1956 she graduated from Powhattan High School where she was active in 4-H and won a National Award for Frozen Foods from International Harvester. She started her career as a piano accompanist in high school because the music teacher was too busy. Barbara started giving piano lessons at the age of 12 and continued this profession for 70 years. In 1959, Barbara graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in English and Music. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

On June 1, 1958, Barbara married Samuel Strahm. Following Sams graduation from Veterinary School, they moved to Pawhuska where Sam joined the Osage Animal Clinic. They had three children, Greg, Bryan, and Andrea. They were avid K-State football fans and Barbara still has season tickets to the games.

