Straub, Annalouise C. 1937-2021

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. Annalouise Annie Christy Straub, age 83, of Baldwin City, Kansas, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Annie was born July 5, 1937, at Hiawatha, to Ralph V. and Ethel Louise Parker Christy. Annie was the second of three children: sister, Alice, brother, George. She graduated from Hiawatha High School prior to getting married. Annie was married to Loyd A. Straub on Nov. 27, 1958.
She is survived by daughter, Barb Straub and husband Ron Hucke; son Leslie Straub and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Scamehorn, Susan (Josh) Richardson, Shawn (Lindsey) Turner, Maria Straub, Eva Straub; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, George (Patsy) Christy, and many extended family members.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd, on Jan. 20, 2009; a great-grandchild; her sister, Alice M. West; and brother-in-law Dr. David L. Straub.
Graveside services will be held in the chapel of Chapel Oaks, Hiawatha, at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Shane Spangler will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends a half hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Douglas County Hospice Care, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South 7th St., 66434.
Please consider sending a card to the family or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
