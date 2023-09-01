SPAULDING, Ill. Les passed away, on Monday May 1, 2023, at his home in Spaulding Illinois. Les was the eldest grandson of F. Keith and Ethel M. (Erickson) Straub, the son of Loyd A. and Annalouise (Christy) Straub. Les was born on Jan. 13, 1961, in Hiawatha.

Les was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, one grandson, (Keith Straub) and wife Teresa Terri L. Straub, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Straub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

