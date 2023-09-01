SPAULDING, Ill. Les passed away, on Monday May 1, 2023, at his home in Spaulding Illinois. Les was the eldest grandson of F. Keith and Ethel M. (Erickson) Straub, the son of Loyd A. and Annalouise (Christy) Straub. Les was born on Jan. 13, 1961, in Hiawatha.
Les was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, one grandson, (Keith Straub) and wife Teresa Terri L. Straub, who passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Les and Terri were married on April 8, 1989, and would have celebrated 34 years together. They met while both working at Jewel- Osco in Springfield, Illinois, in 1988. They raised three children and lived in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. As well as raising their children, they have been strong and loving influences for several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Les was a 1979 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet, Illinois. He earned a Bachelors degree from Illinois State University. Through the years, Les served as a district manager for Osco Drug and Meijer Inc. He most recently worked for Quicksilver Mailing Services. Les was a member and secretary of Joes Slovak Club, he was an accomplished trout fisherman, enjoyed golf, Illini football and basketball as well as a dedicated Kansas City Royals and Indianapolis Colts fan. Les was a loving husband, brother and proud father and uncle, and even prouder grandfather.
Terri graduated from Williamsville High School in 1977. Terri was a loving wife, sister and daughter. She had a unique sense of humor and infectious laugh. With her warm and welcoming heart she wrapped each family members and particularly her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in a blanket of love and support to last a lifetime.
They are survived by son, Shawn (Lindsay) Turner of, Colorado, Maria Straub, of Indiana and Eva Straub, of Illinois; Less sister, Barb Straub (Ron Hucke), of Nebraska, Terris father, Jim Stevens of Illinois; Terris sister, Gail (Nick) Lemmo, of Indiana. They have six granddaughters, Juliet Straub, Esme Rock, Katlin and Kendall Cruze and Margaret and Violet Turner; two grandsons, Toby Straub and Kaiden Garrett; nieces, Amy (Ben) Scamehorn; great-nephews, Drake and Jackson, and Suzy (Josh) Richardson; great-niece, Ashlynn, and many more.
Graveside committal services for Teri and Les is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha (along the northeast part of cemetery).
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.