Studer, Steven

Steven D. Studer
TUCSON, Ariz. Steven Studer, Tucson, Arizona, son of Raymond Studer, Hiawatha, Kansas, and Nancy Norrie, Newton, Kansas, died Jan. 2, 2021, at the age of 60. Steve suffered a stroke and Covid 19 diagnoses about two weeks earlier. After seven days in an ICU he appeared to be recovering until suffering a relapse. A celebration of life will be held later in Tucson as he had requested cremation.
In addition to his parents Steve is survived by his sister, Sara Studer, San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Kelly Rae, Hutchison, Kansas; and son, Michael, Concordia, Missouri; and several grandchildren, numerous cousins, and friends.
Steve enjoyed mechanical work, most recently being engaged in maintenance of apartment complexes in Tucson and always talked about his work at CertainTeed in McPherson and those he worked with there. He will be missed by family and friends. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.