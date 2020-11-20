Sullivan Mary Jane

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Mary Jane (MJ) Moore Sullivan passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at home with her daughters by her side. She was born in 1934 to Bruce and Gladys Moore in Hiawatha, Kansas.
After high school she completed a nursing program at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and married Dr. Bruce Jeans. She later received a BSN from Indiana University and completed one of the nations first Nurse Practitioner programs.
In 1975 she married Charles Sullivan and moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she became the first Nurse Practitioner in the region. Her passion was music, primarily piano and organ. She loved God and had a passion for Bible study.
MJ is survived by her daughters, Ann Cirvencic, Greta Sullivan and Laura Miller, all of Kalamazoo; and a niece, Heather Moore of Lawrence, Kansas. She was beloved Grandma to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
MJs kindness and graciousness touched many lives and she will be sorely missed. As published in the Hiawatha World.
