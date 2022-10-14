Eugene Lee Swearingen, a lifelong farmer and livestock producer in northeast Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, after a brief illness at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family. Eugene was born April 5, 1939, on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, to John M. and Lucille Zimmers Swearingen (preceded in death). He and his sister, Ruth Swearingen Moore (preceded in death) (Cameron) helped with the family farm while attending Prairie Springs Country school. Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 where he played football, sang in the Glee Club, and was an active member of the FFA chapter.
Upon graduation, he joined the Kansas Army National Guard. He served in the Hiawatha unit until his honorable discharge. Eugene attended Kansas State University majoring in Agronomy with an emphasis on soils. While there he was a member of the Ag Colleges soil judging team, was an active member and President of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and sang in the mens glee club. At college he met his love and future wife, Nancy Ann McCoy. They graduated in 1962, Eugene with a B.S in Agronomy and Nancy with a B.S. in Education. They were married on July 22, 1962 on a hot summer day at the First Presbyterian Church in Hiawatha. They settled down and started farming and raising livestock northeast of Hiawatha. They have two sons, Bradley (Lori) and Jeffrey (Becky). They have three grandchildren, Mallory Pope (Parker Gatz), Marshall Swearingen (Macy), and Bryn Swearingen; and four great-grandchildren, Remy Siebenmorgen, Renna (preceded in death), Rogan, and Riggs Gatz.
Gene was a lifelong member of the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. He served on the Consistory Board, many Pastor search committees, sang in the choir, taught adult Sunday school, and along with his wife Nancy led the youth fellowship group. Gene also served his community and the Ag industry by helping and leading several boards and associations. He served on the USD 415 Board of Education, was the clerk of Padonia Township, and was on the board of directors for the Brown County Historical Society.
Throughout his farming years he served as the Board for the Brown County Coop, Brown County Conservation District, Brown-Nemaha Pork Producers, and the Kansas Soybean Association serving as President representing Kansas soybean producers on the state and national level. In 2017, he and Nancy retired to live in town. He continued to keep track of things on the farm and tended to his rhubarb, strawberry and raspberry patches, and his orchards. He enjoyed taking his restored 1951 International pickup to local car shows and going on antique tractor drives. He spent many hours volunteering at the Ag Museum and enjoyed sharing his remembrances of attending country school with elementary students at the one room school house at the museum. Most Sundays were spent going to church, eating anything but chicken, and playing cards with family just like he did at the neighborhood card parties. In July, Eugene and Nancy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their family and friends.
Eugene was a faithful man whose service to family, God, country and community will be missed. As a farmer and livestock producer he was a steward of the land and soil and believed in conservation so that it could be passed on to future generations.
Memorials may be made in Eugenes name to either the Bethany United Church of Christ or the Brown County Historical Society, sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
