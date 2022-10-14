Eugene Lee Swearingen, a lifelong farmer and livestock producer in northeast Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, after a brief illness at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family. Eugene was born April 5, 1939, on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, to John M. and Lucille Zimmers Swearingen (preceded in death). He and his sister, Ruth Swearingen Moore (preceded in death) (Cameron) helped with the family farm while attending Prairie Springs Country school. Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 where he played football, sang in the Glee Club, and was an active member of the FFA chapter.

Upon graduation, he joined the Kansas Army National Guard. He served in the Hiawatha unit until his honorable discharge. Eugene attended Kansas State University majoring in Agronomy with an emphasis on soils. While there he was a member of the Ag Colleges soil judging team, was an active member and President of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and sang in the mens glee club. At college he met his love and future wife, Nancy Ann McCoy. They graduated in 1962, Eugene with a B.S in Agronomy and Nancy with a B.S. in Education. They were married on July 22, 1962 on a hot summer day at the First Presbyterian Church in Hiawatha. They settled down and started farming and raising livestock northeast of Hiawatha. They have two sons, Bradley (Lori) and Jeffrey (Becky). They have three grandchildren, Mallory Pope (Parker Gatz), Marshall Swearingen (Macy), and Bryn Swearingen; and four great-grandchildren, Remy Siebenmorgen, Renna (preceded in death), Rogan, and Riggs Gatz.

