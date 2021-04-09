Longtime retired educator Harry Dale Tatum, 89, of Hiawatha, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, April 14, 1931. He attended schools in Highland and Hiawatha, graduating in 1949. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until being discharged in 1956.
Harry Dale married Betty LaCounte in San Diego, July 23, 1954, returning to Hiawatha shortly after being discharged where upon he attended and graduated from Highland Junior College, prior to Emporia State Teachers College.
He was active in all sports in high school and Highland College.
Harry and Betty made Robinson and Hiawatha their home most of their married life and blessed with children: Lynette, and twin sons, Pat and Kirby. Betty passed away April 26, 2006.
Harry taught biology and earth science for 28 years in Robinson and Hiawatha High School, and at one time or another, spent coaching most sports, with basketball being his love. Students loved his classes, being very creative to keep their attention.
To say he was an avid golfer was an understatement! Another love of his was music. He sang in a Barbershop Quartet for a number of years, along with spending a lot of time singing with the family while traveling on vacations. Harry was a colorful individual, sometimes no filter, quick wit and dry sense of humor with laughter being the best medicine.
Survivors include his children: Lynette Grier, Pat and Kirby Tatum and six grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Friday, where the family will meet with friends from 5 until 7 p.m. that evening.
A Celebration of Harry Dales life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the funeral home, with Malcolm Grier officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St, Hiawatha KS 66434.
PLEASE OBSERVE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS.
Livestream service thru Facebook: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
