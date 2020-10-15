Taylor, Dennis W. 1938-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Dennis Wayne Taylor, 81, Iowa Point, Kansas, native, passed away early Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Dennis was born in Iowa Point, on Nov. 16, 1938, to the late Floyd and Hazel Randall Taylor. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, Victor, and Ronald, and a step-sister Linda Butrick.
He was married to Kathleen Bassford Taylor for 62 years. They were blessed with three children, Wendy Taylor Veech, Michael Taylor, Colleen Taylor Nolting; three grandchildren, Westly Nolting, Ronald Nolting, and Cristal Veech; three great-grandchildren, William Veech, Anthony Veech, and David Nolting; brother, Douglas Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dennis worked as an industrial electrician for the Denver & Rio Grand, and later the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring the Rohr Corporation after over 20 years of service.
They retired to Kansas near the White Cloud area where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and to rejoin the extensive Taylor clan of White Cloud and Highland.
Memorial Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cemetery upkeep fund which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or memory can be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
