Taylor, Donald E. 1935-2019

Larned, Kan. Donald E. Taylor, 84, passed away Dec. 14, 2019, at Country Living of Larned.
He was born Sept. 3, 1935, in rural White Cloud, Kansas, the son of Fred and Helen Martin Taylor.
A lifetime area resident, he was a stockman and the Feedlot Manager at Pawnee Valley Feeders Hanston, Kansas.
He was baptized in the Methodist Church and loved to hunt and fish.
He graduated from Hiawatha High School and then from Kansas State University in 1958, with a bachelors in agriculture.
In 1953, he Married Geraldine Davis. They were married for 23 years, then divorced.
He married Kayla Williams in 1978, they were married for 18 years, then divorced.
He then married Alice Jo Coup in 2000, they were married for 16 years, and divorced in 2016.
Survivors include: two sons, Donald E. (Rita) Taylor Jr, Manhattan, Kansas, Edward (Pam) Taylor, Burdett, Kansas; two daughters, Susan (Emmett) Aistrup, Hanston, Kansas and Jody Taylor, Larned; a sister, Phyllis Taylor, Manhattan; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Taylor and a grandson, Chad Aistrup.
Graveside service and inurnment will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, Kansas, with Pastor Shane Spangler presiding.
Memorials may be given to: Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice or Kansas Wildlife and Parks in care of: Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550.
Condolences may be left at: www.beckwithmortuary.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
