HIGHLAND, Kan. Keith Bradley Terry, 62 of Highland, born March 1, 1959, passed on Oct. 2, 2021, to James R. and Laura G. Terry, Onaga, Kansas.
He graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1977.
He married Debra Chezem Sept. 18, 1981, and retired from Comanche construction in Kansas City in 2016.
He is proceeded in death by: both parents; sisters, Ginger Flower (Crys) and Nancy Tilton (Kenneth); and brother, Robert Allen Terry.
He is survived by: sisters, Robin Jones (Mike) of Highland, Kelly Nitz (Shawn) of Tonganoxie, Kansas; and step brothers, John and Travis Ralph. Also children: Teresa Ridout (Clifford) of Highland, Heather Owen (Travis) of Robinson, Kansas, Brandon Terry (Jennifer) of Grain Valley, Kansas and 15 grandchildren.
An Irish Wake is planned at Noon on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Community Center in Highland. All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, to help with final expenses and may be sent to 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolences may be made to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.