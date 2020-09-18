Thacker, Timothy R. 1974-2020

MIDLAND, Texas Timothy R. Thacker, 45, of Midland, Texas, formerly of Hiawatha, died Sept. 13, 2020.
He was born Oct. 25, 1974, at Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Ben and Leslie Ann (Martin) Thacker
Tim was preceded in death: Leslie Ann Davenport, of Hiawatha.
He grew up in Hiawatha where he graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1994.
Survived by: wife, Mandy Gilpin Thacker, Texas; sons, Justin, Missouri, Tristan and Bryson, Colorado, Tyler, Texas; daughters, Cameron, Kansas, Makenly, Texas; stepsons, Kobe Box, Texas, Jordan Box, Colorado; stepgranddaughter, DeLena, Texas; dad and stepmom, Ben and Sue Thacker, Kansas; brother and sisters-in-law, Paul and Teresa Thacker, Tennessee; nephews, Madison and Noah Thacker, Tennessee.
Tim served his country honorably for a total of 24 years in United States Army, including multiple tours in Iraq. In doing so, he received numerous medals and recognition for his service before he retired in 2017.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday where the family will be present to visit with friends throughout the day.
Family will gather at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home by noon Monday, to go in procession for graveside services at 1 p.m. at the Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas. Military Chaplin Kevin McDonald will officiate with military honors to follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Timothy Thacker Memorial Fund to be used for funeral expenses, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St, 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the funeral home at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland, Kansas.
mandymt You served your country on Active Duty of the U.S. Army for just shy of 17 years and the National Guard for eight years, a total of almost 24 years in the Armed Forces. You deployed four times and spent even more countless days and nights away from your family training. As of Sept. 7, 2017, just four days from 9/11, the first day you stepped foot in 2001 on Fort Hood, Texas, to report for duty, you retire as a Master Sergeant (E8). There isnt enough space to share the memories, the ups, or the downs, that has accompanied these last 21 years, but one thing is true, your family is abundantly proud of you and will forever see you as our soldier! Congratulation MSG Thacker, USA, Ret. No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave. As published in the Hiawatha World.
