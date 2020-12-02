Thomson, Allen L. 1933-2020

Allen Lee Thompson, 87, of Osceola, Missouri, and Hiawatha, Kansas, died Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Francis-KU Campus in Topeka, Kansas, with complications resulting from Covid 19.
Allen was born Sept. 23, 1933, at Holton, Kansas, one of four children born to Orville and Elizabeth Buchholz Thompson. He grew up in this area where he attended school, later graduating from Fairview High School with the class of 1951. The military was of interest to Al, in particular the Navy, so he enlisted right out of high school, dedicating 21 years of his life, retiring in 1973, at the rank of Yeoman Chief Petty Officer (YNC). During his career, he served during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts, serving on various vessels, in fact, when asked the question which ship he served on his reply was which time. Being in the military for this length of time took him all across the United States and overseas.
He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. More importantly, the Fleet Reserve Association Mo-Kan Branch Unit 161. His Christian faith was very important to him, as he wore a cross NEVER removing it.
He married Jerilynn McNutt, June 24, 1978. After Al retired, they made Fairview their home for a number of years before moving to Osceola. In recent years, they have made Hiawatha their part-time home. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Allen Lee Thompson II, of Hiawatha, Daniel Lee Thompson of Jefferson City, Missouri, Stephen M. Thompson of Holton, Kansas; two sisters, Jean Steele and Isabele Rogers, both of Fairview; and four grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan Marie Thompson; brother, Kenneth; and nephew, Greg.
A Memorial graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Isely Cemetery, north of Fairview. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Military honors will be conducted by Funeral Honors Detail of Topeka, and Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Isely Cemetery, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message of note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
