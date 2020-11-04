Thonen, Avis L. 1955-2020

Avis L. Thonen, 65, a longtime resident of Brown County, Kansas, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Brown County Development Services Delaware Apartments, Hiawatha.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha. Reverend Michael Dunaway will officiate. Interment will follow at Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, until noon Friday.
Avis Louise Thonen was born May 31, 1955, one of four children born to Norman and Leona (Kneisel) Thonen. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Powhattan, formally in the country by Mercier. She grew up in the Powhattan community and lived on the family farm south of Powhattan. She later lived in Parsons, then moved to Salina, Kansas, before returning to live in Hiawatha.
Avis was a fun-loving person that loved everybody. She had a way of remembering everybodys birthday, even if she hadnt seen them for quite some time.
She worked at the BCDS Thrift Shop, Hiawatha, and was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wenger Post #373, Powhattan.
Surviving are her three sisters, Janette Thonen of Hiawatha, Christine (Paul) McCartney, of Hiawatha, and Rosie (John) McGinnis of Topeka, Kansas. An uncle, Lawrence (Donna) Thonen, and also an aunt, Mavis Geiger, both of Hiawatha, survive as well. Some of her nieces and nephews are Blaine McCartney of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jacob McGinnis of Colorado, Haley McGinnis of Kansas City, Missouri, Jackie McCartney of Holton Kansas; and many, many cousins.
Avis was preceded in death by her parents, and two uncles.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Development Services which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A note of remembrance may be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral home Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PREFERRED As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.