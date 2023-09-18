Donna M. Thonen, 87, of Hiawatha, died Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Maple Heights Nursing where she had been a short time.

Donna was born Dec.6, 1935, in Hiawatha, one of nine children born to Guy and Mabel Watkins Corbet. She graduated from Hiawatha High School with the Class of 1953. Donna married Lawrence Thonen, Nov. 13, 1955. Donna and Lawrence loved to travel and took many trips over the years, whether it be touring the countryside with the occasional bus trip or taking a cruise. They celebrated 66 years together before his passing, Feb. 18, 2022.

