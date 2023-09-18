Donna M. Thonen, 87, of Hiawatha, died Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Maple Heights Nursing where she had been a short time.
Donna was born Dec.6, 1935, in Hiawatha, one of nine children born to Guy and Mabel Watkins Corbet. She graduated from Hiawatha High School with the Class of 1953. Donna married Lawrence Thonen, Nov. 13, 1955. Donna and Lawrence loved to travel and took many trips over the years, whether it be touring the countryside with the occasional bus trip or taking a cruise. They celebrated 66 years together before his passing, Feb. 18, 2022.
During her working career, Donna could be found at the front desk of the Hiawatha Daily World. She would later go to work for the Savings and Loan Bank as a teller. Donna was also very involved in the community. She was definitely a people person and loved her friends. She was always on the go and didnt sit still long.
Donna spent many hours volunteering at the Brown County Historical Society. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha where you would see her helping with potlucks and cooking and serving funeral dinners. She was also a member of the LWML.
She is survived by two daughters; Sherry (Alan) Ely and Sandy (Bob) Bowen, both of Hiawatha; a grandson; Tyler Thieme, of Topeka, Kansas; sister, Edna Mae Futscher, of Sun City, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was also preceded in death by her brothers, Veryn, Dallas, Dale, Murl, Arlan Bud, Kenneth, and Norman.
Friends may call the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m., that evening.
The visitation is planned for Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha with Celebration of Life Services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Dunaway will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
Memorials are suggested to Brown Country Historical Society or Zion Lutheran Church, which may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124. S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
