Thonen, Lawrence E. 1928-2022

Lawrence E. Thonen died at Maple Heights Nursing Home Friday evening, Feb. 18, 2022. He was 93 years old.
He had been a resident of home for the past two years. Two cats at the nursing home were his buddies.
Lawrence was born on the family farm just south of Powhattan, Kansas, to Jacob and Rosa Wenger Thonen, Nov. 13, 1928, the third of six children. He grew up near Powhattan, where he later graduated from Powhattan High School with the class of 1946.
He served in the Army, 82nd airborne division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during the Korean Conflict, discharged at the rank of Corporal. He returned to Brown County and worked at various occupations in Hiawatha before starting work for the United States Postal Service, retiring after nearly 30 years of service.
Lawrence was always helping people. He loved collecting about anything. His favorite thing was license plates, with his first plate coming from his Grandpa, Sam Wenger. Therefore, to say Lawrence has ended up with a large plate collection is an understatement! He loved working in his flower garden and enjoyed watching the birds at his feeders.
Lawrence married the love of his life, Donna Corbet on his birthday, Nov. 13, 1955. This past Nov. they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Through the years, they took several cruises, bus trips and family vacations.
He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, Wenger Post #373, Powhattan American Legion and ALPCA (Automobile License Plate Collectors Association). Lawrence was also a very dedicated member of the Brown County Historical Society, where he spent countless hours volunteering.
Survivors of Lawrence include: his wife, Donna; two daughters, Sherry (Alan) Ely and Sandy (Bob) Bowen; grandson, Tyler Thieme; sister, Mavis Geiger; sisters-in-law, Edna Mae Futscher and Vinita Thonen; also many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Edna Thonen; brothers: Norman, Melvin and Alvin.
A celebration of Lawrences eternal life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, with Reverends Kinney and Dunaway officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at the Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Historical Society or Zion Lutheran Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or words of comfort may shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
