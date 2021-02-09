Thornton, Sylvia R. 1943-2021

Sylvia Ruth Thornton was born in Hiawatha, Sept. 14, 1943, one of 11 children of Wilbert and Phebe Enyart Thornton and had lived in this area nearly all of her life where she attended Hiawatha schools. Sylvia worked in housekeeping for area nursing homes for a number of years prior to babysitting for several Hiawatha families.
She died Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at Hiawatha Community Hospital where she was admitted hours earlier.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday.
A Celebration of Sylvias life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, with Pastor Blake Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Heights Activity Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Sylvia loved children and always wanted to see newborn pictures. She had a vivid memory of birthday of all family members, young and old. She was a fan of all sports: Kansas State, Chiefs, Royals, and KU. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hiawatha and attended regularly until she no longer was able to attend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fred and Lanny; sisters, Arlowyn and Kathy.
Survivors include brothers, Gary Thornton (Jean), Stan Thornton (Brenda); sisters, Loretta Puvogel (Leonard), Ilene Fleshman (Ed), MaryAnn Wenz (Don), Linda Wagner (Dan); with multiple nieces and nephews.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
