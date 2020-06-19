Tilton, Marilyn V. 1937-2020

Marilyn Virginia Tilton, 83, of White Cloud, Kansas, died Thursday evening, June 11, at Vintage Park Assisted Living Apartments in Hiawatha.
Marilyn was born January 13, 1937, at Shubert, Nebraska, one of two children born to Roland and Jane Ellen Vaughn Hunt.
She worked at the laundry in Hiawatha for 13 years prior to working for Flair Fold Wood Fabrication Plant in Hiawatha for a number of years before she quit to be a stay at home mom.
Marilyn was a member of the auxiliary to American Legion Post #154, White Cloud. She enjoyed helping in the kitchen at the Legion when they served dinners, reading, watching TV, and visiting with family and friends.
Marilyn married LeRoy Edward Tilton, June 30, 1956 at Hiawatha. They raised their family at Everest. When they retired they moved to White Cloud to make their home. He died April 15, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Allen Hunt; and grandson, Jeremy Tilton.
Survivors include: her children, Barry Tilton (Terry), Jacqueline Edie (Bob), Patrick Tilton (Kim) Michelle Betts (Russ), Carroll Tilton (Joanne), Ronald Tilton (Penny), 18 grandchildren, with numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will meet with friends starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, to go in procession to Iowa Point Cemetery for graveside services at 11. Angie Cluck will officiate.
Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until 6 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Doniphan County Pet Rescue sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
A note of remembrance may be sent to the family www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Service may be viewed on the group Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
