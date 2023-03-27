Ronald Eugene Tilton, 53, a longtime resident of White Cloud, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, March 24, 2023, at Amberwell Hiawatha.
He was born June 1, 1969, in Horton, Kansas, one of six children born to LeRoy Pete and Marilyn Hunt Tilton and has lived in northeast Kansas area his entire life. He grew up at Horton and the family lived there until he was in middle school prior the family moving to Highland and later graduated from Highland High School with the class of 1987.
Ron worked in agriculture business for over 20 years, currently for Nutrien Ag Solutions. He enjoyed his family and time spent with them. His hobbies included working in his yard, riding side by sides, and was an avid sports fan: Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, and KU basketball.
He married Penny Rhodd Jan. 26, 2001, in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Also surviving are sons Bryan (Tiffany) Rhodd of Highland, Kansas, Aaron (Ashley) Rhodd of White, Cloud; grandchildren, Addy, Kenna, and Carter. Also surviving are his siblings, Barry (Terry) Tilton of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jackie (Bob) Edie of Iowa point, Kansas, Pat (Kim) Tilton of White Cloud, Michelle Betts (Russ Craft) of Haddam, Kansas, Carroll Carl Tilton (Joan Hostetter) also of Fayetteville; with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jeremy Tilton in 2017, infant nephews, Eric Betts in 1998, and Trevor Betts in 1999.
Services are planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Angie Cluck will officiate.
Cremation will follow with private family inurnment at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, where the family will meet prior to service with friends from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald Tilton Memorial Fund which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.
