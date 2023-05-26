Command Sergeant Major, A. Dean Tollefson, passed away Monday, May 15, at the age of 85, due to complications of Covid and his Nov.19, 2022, Traumatic Brain Injury. He was born Jan. 29, 1938, at the Horton Hospital, to Clarence and Clara (Torkelson) Tollefson of Willis, Kansas.

Known as the Noisy Norwegian, he created numerous smiles with his warm greetings and conversations. He filled hearts with hope as he spread his daily words of wisdom and notable quotes: Every day is a good day, just some are better than others. The Lord wont give you more than you can handle. Always eager to lend a hand, a shoulder, an ear. He served others throughout his life.

To plant a tree in memory of A. Tollefson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

