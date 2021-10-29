Tollefson, Mark A. 1961-2021

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark Allen Tollefson, 60, of rural Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Oct. 24, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Horton, Kansas, to Robert and Beverly (Stephens) Tollefson. Mark married Valerie Enyart May 24, 1981, at the Horton First Baptist Church. During their 40 year union, they were blessed with three children.
Mark graduated from Hiawatha High School and enlisted in the military in 1979. He began a full-time career with the Army National Guard in 1987. This career included assignments in Hiawatha, Ashland, Nebraska, and Fairbury, Nebraska. In 1996 Mark returned to Hiawatha where he continued a part-time military assignment and again farmed with his family.
Mark served in a variety of leadership roles both in the church and community. At the time of his death, Mark was an active member of the Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. Mark was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #7 and acting chairman of the Mission Township Board.
Survivors include: wife, Valerie, of the home; son, Seth Tollefson (Robyn) of Hiawatha; daughters, Leah Stotts (Jacob) of Derby, Kansas, and Annie Ceniza (Karl) of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Leah, Lane, Owen, Parker, Michael, Samuel, Matthew, Kaylin and Era June; parents, Robert and Beverly Tollefson of rural Hiawatha; brother, Richard Tollefson (Lori) of rural Hiawatha; and nephews, Chanz and Geoffrey.
Mark was preceded in death by: brother, Dennis Tollefson; grandparents, Tom and June Tollefson, Ralph and Gladys Stephens; and nephew, Robert Tollefson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Arthur Weir American Legion Post #7 Memorial Fund or to the Eternal Hope Worship Center Building Fund, which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at the funeral home starting Wednesday to sign the register book
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Claytonville Cemetery. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate. Military honors a courtesy of Arthur Weir American Legion Post. The family asks that you come as you are, just as Mark knew you. Seating will not be available, lawn chairs welcome.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.