Sonja K. Tollefson (Soyland), passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at The Pines of Hiawatha, after a courageous battle with dementia.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1940, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Norman and Cleo Soyland. She graduated from Horton High School with the class of 1958. After graduation, she worked at Hamels Department store in Horton.
She married Kenneth Tollefson, Sept. 13, 1959. Kenneth and Sonja were blessed with two children, Daniel and Laura. Kenneth and Sonja were married until his death in January of 1989.
Sonjas father was a recovering alcoholic and relapsed at one time. He was able to get back into recovery with the help of the Valley Hope Treatment Center in Norton, Kansas. This inspired her to do fundraising for Valley Hope. She wrote a song about the treatment center and recorded it on an album, Sonja Sings. My Valley Hope and Bright New Day, along with her other favorite gospel songs were on the album. Sonja also sang along with her brother, Mike Soyland, at multiple venues.
In 1978, Sonja began working for Brown County Court Services and taught the Alcohol Information School. She also enrolled at Highland Community College at this time and obtained her Associates Degree. She then served as a Probation Officer for 18 years and later became a Child Custody Mediator/Conciliator, both for the 22nd Judicial Court District. She retired in 2009.
After retirement, Sonja was able to pursue her beloved hobbies, which included antiquing and refinishing furniture. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for her friends and family.
Survivors include, daughter, Laura (Heidi) Tollefson, of Hiawatha; daughter-in-law, Susan Tollefson, of Frisco, Texas; granddaughter, Erin (David) Oberschlake of Prosper, Texas; grandsons, Bradley Tollefson and Chase Tollefson, of Frisco, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Zeva and Ty Oberschlake; brothers, Harold Soyland, of Hiawatha and Mike (Deb) Soyland, of Sabetha; brother-in-law, Phillip (Ingrid) Tollefson, of Wichita, Kansas; and her niece and nephews.
Besides her husband Kenneth, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; her parents, Norman and Cleo; and her husbands parents, Henry and Henrietta Tollefson, of Horton.
Sonja will lie in state at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Visitation will be held that evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha at 11 a.m. The funeral will be live streamed on the Chapel Oaks website.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of The Pines of Hiawatha for their heartfelt care of Sonja.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home located at 124 South 7th Street, Hiawatha, Kansas, 66434.
