Mike Trojovsky
HIAWATHA, Kan. Mike Trojovsky, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with Stage IV lung cancer. He was 67.
Mike was born Sept. 10, 1952, in Marysville, Kansas, the son of Arthur and Nancy Clarke Trojovsky.
Mike graduated high school from Hiawatha High School, in Hiawatha. He attended Highland Community College and then enlisted in the United State Navy.
He continued on with his career in the nuclear power industry in Idaho. Mike received certification from the Navy: one being a propulsion plant watch supervisor in the worlds largest reactor complex.
He obtained a degree from the University of Idaho, with extensive focus on computer science.
Mike returned to his home town of Hiawatha, where he worked for the school district.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Nan.
He is survived by: his son, Eric; and granddaughter, Alexis, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two sisters, Sue Philipp (Joe), of Lawrence, Kansas, and Carol Eskridge (Glen), of Kansas City, Missouri; niece, Jill Philipp Craft; nephew, Jeremy Philipp; and niece, Claudia Heindel.
At Mikes request, private services, with military honors, were held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, are suggested to: Freedom Hospice, sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
