Trost, Donna M. 1928-2022

Donna M. Trost, long-time resident of Hiawatha, died at 93, in her home, attend by her daughter, Diane on June 6, 2022.
Donna was born Oct. 7, 1928, at Falls City, Kansas, to Silas and Amanda (Yoesel) Hilgenfeld. She attended grade school at Silver Creek School, District #81, graduated for Falls City High School in 1946, and received her B.A. from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, then taught one year of English at Hubbard, Iowa.
Donna married John D. Trost of Concordia, Kansas, on June 14, 1952, in her parents garden.
The couple moved to San Diego, California, where John finished out his enlistment. Upon his discharge in 1954, they settled on a farm in rural Concordia, Kansas. Donnas family moved to Lincoln, Kansas, in 1960, then to Hiawatha in 1962.
Donna was employed by the Brown Co. SCS office and the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. She attended the Emporia State Teachers College and earned her M.A. in Library Science in 1972. Donna was the librarian at Highland High School from 1971 to 1973, and then at Hiawatha High School until she retired in 1990. She was in charge of the yearbook for both schools.
Donna was very active in her community; a Camp Fire Girls Leader, a member of Saturday Club, 49ers EHU, EANGUS/ EANGKS Auxiliary, VFW Post #5210 Auxiliary, Kansas, Teachers Assoc. and Church Women United. After her retirement, she added Red Cross Gray Ladies at the local hospital, Brown Co. Assoc. Retired School Personnel, Friends of the Library, Brown Co. Historical Society and Genealogical Society.
Donnas family were members of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, which became the Trinity UMC and when Trinity closed in 2021, she joined the Bethel UMC the church of her youth. Donna was the church organist from 1967 until 2019. In addition she taught Sunday school, held various offices, served on numerous committies and was a active member of the United Methodist Women.
Donna and her husband John loved to travel. They attended many EANGUS (National Guards) Conventions across the United States and continued the tradition started by Donnas father to visit all the State capitols in the USA, seeing all but two.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband who died Nov. 16, 1999.
She is survived by: her four children: Joyce (Jerry) Hjetland, Diane Kerr, Marilyn (Dennis) Van Swol, and Mike (Nancy) Trost; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister Joan Zoeller.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha officiated by Pastor Shane Spangler.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The service will be streamed at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
This is a celebration of life and Donna requested no black, only bright colors.
Interment will follow at Bethel-Zion Cemetery, corner of 707 Rd and 657 Ave, Falls City, Nebraska.
Memorials contributions are suggested to HOPE Brown Co., a local organization that assist cancer patients. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.