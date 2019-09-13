Tryon, Alice E. 1922-2019

ROBINSON, Kan. Alice E. Tryon, 97, of Robinson, died early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home, in Sabetha, Kansas, where she had been a resident for nearly three years.
Alice was born April 19, 1922, at Robinson, the oldest of three daughters born to the late Ben and Bessie (Thompson) Craige.
She was a lifelong Robinson area resident.
She attended the Robinson school system, where she graduated with the class of 1940, prior to earning a teaching certificate from Highland Junior College.
She taught a number of years in Robinson area country schools: Meadowbrook, Diamond and Prairie Springs.
Mrs. Tryon was a longtime member of Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, of rural Robinson, the ladies auxiliary to the Hedrick-Moll Post #148, Robinson American Legion and Order of the Easter Star, at Robinson.
She married Joe Tryon soon after his discharge from service during World War II, on March 3, 1946, at the Lutheran Church.
They farmed and raised livestock near Robinson until they retired and moved to town to make their home.
He died in 2002.
She was also preceded in death by: two sisters, Ruth Bland and Betty Hastings.
Survivors include: three sons, Allan Tryon (Sharon), of Robinson, Bruce Tryon (Denise), of rural Robinson, and Scott Tryon (Kathleen), of rural Hiawatha, Kansas; and four grandchildren: Ben Tryon (Jen), of Conroe, Texas, Megan Tryon, of Nashville, Tennessee, Tyler Tryon of Waterloo, Iowa, and Jeremy Tryon, of Robinson.
A Celebration of Alices life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, of Robinson, with Pastor Fran Lantz officiating.
Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon Sunday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
