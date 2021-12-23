Twombly, Harold F.

Harold F. Twombly
HIGHLAND, Kan. Harold F. Twombly, 94, longtime resident of Highland, passed away with family by his side Dec. 20, 2021, at home.
Harold operated a field spraying business and in his early years, he and wife Virginia operated a grocery store in St. Joseph, prior to managing Twombly Grain of Highland and Troy, Kansas and then farmed until he retired.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Virginia Weinberg on April 3, 2009; a son, Earl on Dec. 10, 2008; and his wife, Joyce Hinton Twombly, on Feb. 24, 1987; parents; and siblings: Harriet, Raymond, Neoma, James, Marjorie and Wesley, who died at birth.
Among survivors are his daughter, Judy Veach (John) and numerous grandchildren.
A celebration of Harolds life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Masks are requested but optional.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 or Community of Christ Church, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
