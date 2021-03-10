WHITE CLOUD, Kan. James E. Jim Twombly, of White Cloud, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home March 3, 2021, surrounded by family. He was 69.
Jim was born and grew up in Dennison, Kansas, March 19, 1951, the son of the late Edward L. Twombly.
Survivors are his wife, Barbara Charlene Edie, of 20 years; his brother, William Twombly of Dennison; sister, Cindy Cluck of Highland, Kansas; children, Michael Ballman of Hiawatha, Trina Shugurt of Leavenworth, Kansas, Tara of Wichita, Kansas, Maria Wenger of Topeka, Kansas, Benjamin Twombly of Hiawatha, Chrissy Twombly of Robinson, Kansas, Aurelia Rolland of St. Joseph, Missouri; and many grandchildren, great-grands, and many nieces and nephews.
He loved antiques and was the one who started the Sparks Flea Market. Jim loved to fish, trap, hunt coons, play pool, raise dogs, and gardening. He was a fun loving guy!
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorials in his name may be sent to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035, who is assisting the family.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of his life will be held when Covid restrictions are lifted.
A note to the family or a remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
