Ufford, Calvin R. 1926-2022

OVERBROOK, Kan. Calvin Richard Ufford, 95, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, in Overbrook, Kansas, with his family by his side.
He was born May 15, 1926, to Richard Herbert and Bertha Mae Peters Ufford, and raised southwest of Oberlin, Kansas on the farm his grandfather homesteaded in 1874. He attended Addleman Country School and graduated from Decatur County High School in May 1944. He also attended Kansas State University.
On Oct. 28, 1949, Calvin married RuthJoAnn Lincoln in Oberlin. Two sons and a daughter were born to them. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy as a Motor Machinist Mate 3rd class, and honorably discharged on June 3, 1946. He returned to Oberlin, and worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, later moving to Hiawatha, Kansas, for eight years, and then in Overbrook, for 11 years. He retired after 35 years service in 1981.
In 1987 Calvin andJoAnn returned to Oberlin to live in the house he moved to 602 West SappaStreet in 1956. In 2020 he moved to Berryton, Kansas, to live with his daughter, and later moved to Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook.
Calvin provided leadership to Boy Scout troops in Oberlin and Hiawatha for many years. In addition, he served nine years on the Overbrook City Council and twice served as Overbrook Mayor from April 1977 to April 1979, and again June 1985 to June 1987.
He was well known for his hobbies of hunting Indian artifacts, collecting antiques, woodworking, and antique tractor restoration. He was a member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church, theAmerican Legion, and the Mini-Sappa Antique Club of Oberlin.
In later years he was often called upon to give narration of the last Indian raid in Kansas, which occurred in 1878 in Decatur County.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael in 1951, his wife, JoAnn in 2011, and his parents.
Survivors include a son, Richard Ufford and wife, Wendy, Carbondale, Kansas; daughter, Janie Rutherford and husband, Rob Roy Rutherford III, Berryton, Kansas; grandchildren, Shannon Warthen and fiance; Joseph Pritchard, Sara Ufford, Corey Ufford and wife, Courtney, Rob Roy Rutherford IV and wife Isha; and James Rutherford and wife Amy; great-grandchildren, Colton Warthen, Casen Warthen, Stephon Johnson, Addison Ufford, Ember Jo Ufford, and Rob Roy Rutherford V, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Feb. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Oberlin City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Feb. 10, 2022 at Pauls Funeral Home, Oberlin, Kansas.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Last Indian Raid Museum.
Condolences can be left at www.paulsfh.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.