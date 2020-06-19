Ulsh, Mary L. 1931-2020

My Mama, our two sons Nan (as they called her) and our 3 grandchildrens Great Nanny, passed away peacefully at Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Mary Lee Ulsh was born August 29, 1931, one of two children born to Ted and Alice (Foster) Main. She grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri and graduated from Lafayette High School.
She married Don Ulsh on December 20, 1952 after his return from Korea in 1951. They eloped and were married in Industrial City, Missouri, in what turned out to be the biggest blizzard of that year. From this union came a daughter, Karla.
Mary Lee and Don owned and operated NAPA Auto Parts serving Hiawatha and Sabetha for over 40 years, where she loved interacting with all of the shop guys and customers. She was known for her sharp tongue, her crazy sense of humor, and wearing her feelings on her sleeve. She was also known to have a lead foot while driving, receiving two speeding tickets in the same day from the same officer.
However, her biggest joy in life were her two grandsons, Jeb and Gabe. Every single second she spent with them gave her so much happiness. Her main hobby was crocheting, making beautiful baby blankets for many babies born in the county and elsewhere.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband Don; her sister and brother-in-law; Joan and Don Estes; her parents, Ted and Alice Main.
Survivors include: daughter, Karla (Dennis) Harter, Hiawatha; two grandsons Jeb (Zukeika) Harter, Woodbridge, Virginia; Gabe (Amanda) Harter, Garden Plain, Kansas; three great-grandchildren: Kinley, Grayson, and Graham; niece Kristy (Bob) Plummer, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Haiwatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Humane Society or to Karlas Diaper Closet in care of the funeral home, 124 7th St., 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS.
SOCIAL DISTANCING IS ENCOURAGED AND FACE MASKS ARE AT YOUR DESCRETION As published in the Hiawatha World.
