FAIRVIEW, Kan. Elvon Fredrick VanDalsem, 83, of Fairview, Kansas, passed from this life into the presence of his Savior on Monday, June 12, 2023, with his family by his side.
Elvon was born on Dec. 30, 1939, to Fred and Verna Loyd VanDalsem, and he grew up in rural Fairview, on a dairy farm. During his high school years at Fairview High School, he enjoyed showing his Brown Swiss dairy cows, and doing various FFA and 4-H projects. During these years, he developed a strong work ethic and a love for fixing things.
On Oct.12, 1969, Elvon married Cleo Hutchinson and they were blessed with two children, Elaine and Scott. They lived in Fairview, where Elvon and Cleo purchased a 3-acre lot on the east end of town. It was on this property that they built a home and where Elvon started his electrical business, Vans Electric. For more than 50 years, Elvon met the many electrical needs of the Brown and Nemaha County regions.
Elvon was a strong believer in hard work. It was a belief that he thrived upon and lived by every single day. His electrical customers were not the only ones to benefit from Elvons propensity for hard work. He lovingly helped complete projects for his church, Fairview United Church of Christ, where he was a lifelong member, and he enjoyed helping his friends, neighbors, and the Fairview community with various projects.
Elvon gave his all, not only to his work, but also, to his two passions. Elvon is well known for his model trains and train memorabilia collection. Generations of school children, community members, and groups passing through Fairview toured this enormous collection. In Sept. or Oct. of each year, Elvon and his family began working on his second passion which was putting up the annual Christmas light display at their home. Every year during the Christmas season, people from around the area and beyond have driven by and through the property while enjoying the decorated red Caboose and the many other Christmas displays and lights. Whether showing his beloved train collection or watching people drive through their property at Christmas time, Elvon and Cleo loved the smiles that were brought to the faces of the children, their friends, and community members as they experienced these two spectacular sights.
Elvon is survived by his loving wife, Cleo, of Fairview; his daughter, Elaine (Duane) Mellenbruch, of Lawrence. Kansas; his son, Scott (Michelle) VanDalsem, of Goodyear, Arizona; his two grandchildren, Ben and Megan Mellenbruch; his brother, John, of Topeka, Kansas; and a large number of nieces, nephews and extended family members who he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Fairview United Church of Christ in Fairview.
Prior to the service, a visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the church.
Interment will be made in the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairview United Church of Christ sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.