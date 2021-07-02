Vidal, Virginia K. 1943-2021

Virginia Ginny Kill Vidal, 77, Hiawatha, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing Center in Hiawatha.
She is survived by: three sons: Michael (Mindie) Foster, Effingham, Kansas, Byron Foster, New Orleans, Louisiana, Aaron Foster, Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
A visitation with the family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas.
Interment will be at a later date, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Hiawatha.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
