Vitt, Chris 1961-2021

Hiawatha lost one of their beloved teachers after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris Vitt, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully April 28, 2021, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. He was 59.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 14, 1961, one of four children of Greg and Barbara Beckenhauer Vitt. The family moved to Seneca, Kansas, where Chris grew up, attended schools and graduated with the class of 1980 at Nemaha Valley High School. As he was attending Emporia State University, he developed an interest in teaching. He received both his bachelors and masters degree from Emporia in 1984.
Chris came to Hiawatha and started teaching biology at Hiawatha High School which ended after 35 years of love and dedication. This became more of a passion of his, which was obvious as students loved to take his class. Through the years, he was always taking field trips not only locally, but out of the country to places like San Salvador and Bahamas. Chris was loved by students and teachers alike, along with the community. He had a love for nature, still finding time to fish, hunt, and play poker with the guys! His greatest love was his family.
He married Michelle Hummel, Aug. 2, 1986, at Seneca. They made Hiawatha their home, raised their family with Michelle being a teacher at Hiawatha Middle School. She survives at home.
Also surviving are sons, Jeremy Vitt (Melissa), Ryan Vitt; his parents, Barbara and Greg Vitt; brothers, Joe Vitt (Kim), Dave Vitt (Davina); brother-in- law, Gary Graber; with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Bernadette Graber, grandparents Margaretha and George Beckenhauer, Florence Venetucci and Alfred Vitt.
A Celebration of Chriss life is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium, with Shane Spangler and Father Dan Gardner will officiate. MASKS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Private inurnment at Powhattan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Chris Vitt Memorial Fund sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special note may be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also where the service will be livestreamed. As published in the Hiawatha World.
